Contractor appointed for revamp of centre

The construction phase of a major overhaul of Druridge Bay Community Centre is set to begin in September after the completion of internal work.

Northumberland County Council has appointed Compass Developments to deliver the construction phase of a £550,000 revamp, which aims to create a modern, multi-purpose facility for residents.

The project involves constructing a two-storey extension, creating a community gym with state-of-the-art equipment on the ground floor and a first floor dedicated to a thriving boxing club.

Refurbishment works have already taken place at the centre, which has been revitalised on the inside, and phase two is expected to take around 18 weeks to complete.

The new gym will be managed by Active Northumberland and will be equipped with the latest fitness equipment.

County councillor for the area, Scott Dickinson, said: “Compass Developments is a local firm with a great track record, a good understanding of what we are trying to achieve and a conscientious approach to working on community projects such as this. We believe the community centre is in very good hands with them.

“Once complete, the centre will be a bright, modern facility, with state-of-the-art gym equipment and a space for all the community to use.

“It will offer a range of activities and facilities and become a real focal point for the people of Hadston.”

The project is due for completion in late 2016 and has been designed by architects Crawford Higgins.