Council receives planning bids

The following planning applications have submitted to Northumberland County Council.

East Chevington: Mr Timour Haghkar, land south west of Grey Arms Court, Main Street, Red Row, demolition of stables and construction of two detached houses and two detached garages and associated landscaping.

Longhirst: Longhirst Developments Limited, Longhirst Hall, listed building consent application – transform the existing business centre into nine terraced two-storey homes and landscaped grounds, each with a parking bay and car port located adjacent to the property.

Longhorsley: Macdonald Hotels and Resorts Ltd, land east of Linden Cottages, outline application for a proposed development of 10 executive residential dwellings.

Morpeth: Mr Gavin Bradford, Bristol Street Motors, Coopies Way, Coopies Lane Industrial Estate, advertisement consent for two dealerships – Honda (one part illuminated double sided totem sign, one non-illuminated double sided totem sign, one part illuminated fascia sign, six twin legged single sided non-illuminated parking signs, one part illuminated single sided totem sign and 16 window vinyls) and Ford (one illuminated projecting pole sign, one illuminated double sided totem sign, one illuminated single sided free standing sign, two illuminated fascia signs and five non-illuminated twin legged single sided signs).

Nunnykirk: Mr Bell, land to the north west of East Farm, Wingates, change of use of agricultural building to two dwellings (C3 class use).

Ponteland: Mrs Blane, 45 North Road, Certificate of Lawful Development of an existing use – rear extension; Mr K. Ahmed, 208 Western Way, Darras Hall, proposed demolition of existing detached garage, then alterations and single and two-and-a-half storey extensions to dwelling house, incorporating integral double garage; Mr and Mrs N. Taylor, 53 Edge Hill, Darras Hall, approval of reserved matters pursuant to 13/00627/VARYCO – approval of appearance and landscaping; Mr Chris Guibert, land north west of Callerton Home Farm, High Callerton, erection of detached three-bedroom dwelling on site of previously approved triple garage and demolition of stone boundary wall to allow access; Mr Richard Knight, 62 Willow Way, Darras Hall, single storey extension to front and side, single storey extension to rear and first floor extension over existing rear lounge.

Stannington: Mr John Tuton, 14 Eden Walk, St Mary’s Park, amendment to planning permission 16/00595/FUL to enlarge kitchen and amend openings to side of garage.

Thirston: Mr Alexander McLean, Burgham Farm House, Burgham Park, construction of a two-storey side extension and single storey side extension, and demolition of a redundant utility building, a sunroom and porches.