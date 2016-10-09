Couple put traditional pub on the market

A well-known Northumberland pub that dates back to around 1700 has been put up for sale.

The Highlander near Belsay has retained much of its original character, including a log-burning stove.

Current owners Bill and Carole Newlove are looking to retire after many years in the trade – they have been running this pub for the last eight years. It has an extensive trade area, including a 50-cover bar and lounge, and a dining room capable of seating 100 people.

It also includes a large beer garden and a four-bedroom owners’ flat with a private garden.

The asking price is £75,000, to include fixtures and fittings. The pub is available on a leasehold, free of tie basis.

David Cash, business agent in Christie & Co’s Newcastle office, said: “The Highlander is a traditional, food-led eatery that benefits from a strong local customer base, and it is also popular with tourists commuting north and south via the A696.

“For anybody concerned about not having experience, Bill and Carole have kindly offered to aid in the transition and both have a wealth of experience, which would be invaluable to anybody new to the licensed trade.”

For more information, call the specialist business property adviser on 0191 2697025.