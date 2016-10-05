Crocus planting to highlight initiative

A planting team got stuck in on Monday at a prominent village location as part of a vital awareness-raising campaign.

Lynemouth Parish Council has joined forces with Rotary Club of Ashington to publicise Rotary’s Purple4Polio initiative to eradicate polio from the world, focusing on educating young people about the devastating disease.

Some of the volunteers, including pupils from William Leech Campus, who planted 5,000 crocus bulbs in Lynemouth on Monday for Purple4Polio. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Volunteers, including Year 4 and 5 pupils at the William Leech Campus (Lynemouth) of the Northumberland Church Of England Academy, planted 5,000 purple spring-flowering crocus bulbs at the Pit Wheel Mining Memorial.

Parish council chairman, Coun Liz Dunn, said: “Thanks to all the volunteers and the Co-op for supporting a successful parish council event by donating much-needed refreshments.

“The children from the William Leech Campus really enjoyed themselves.

“Hopefully, the bulbs will flower next spring and make all our efforts worthwhile, as well as raise awareness of the campaign against polio.”

Four of the planting participants from William Leech Campus. Picture by Jane Coltman.

The pupils had purple dye painted on their fingers afterwards to match what happens when children living in areas still at risk from polio are immunised. This is why crocuses were chosen as the emblem for the campaign

Planting the first bulb to launch the event, 15-year-old Elizabeth Jane Common, Lynemouth’s Gala Queen, said: “Please don’t step on our purple crocuses. They represent something very special.

“Purple4Polio is really important because we may see the end of polio in 2019 thanks to Rotarians across the world.”