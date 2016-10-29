Day of fun and food produces big total

A very successful event enabled Tritlington Young Farmers Club to hand over a large sum to a children’s charity.

Its members held a Steak and Strawberries Afternoon, which took place at Todburn Equestrian Centre, Longhorsley, in aid of Action Medical Research.

A total of 250 people attended throughout the afternoon and into the evening – the fund-raiser also included a raffle, auction, live music and disco – and £4,000 was raised.

Tritlington Young Farmers Club chairman Tim Michie said: “We have about 25 members (ages 14 to 26) and all of us played some part in the day.

“It was great to see such a strong turnout to support the club and raise so much money for the charity.”

A new members night will take place at Morpeth Golf Club on Monday, November 14, from 7pm to 8.30pm. Call secretary Edward Dungait on 077462 30860 for more details.

You do not have to be from a farming background to join the club.