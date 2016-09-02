Deadline looms for tourism ‘Oscars’

The deadline for entry to the region’s tourism ‘Oscars’ is looming, with just a week to go before applications close.

The free-to-enter North East England Tourism Awards showcase the range of tourism businesses and experiences on offer across the region, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday, November 22 at Newcastle Civic Centre.

Winners have the chance to compete nationally at VisitEngland’s Excellence Awards.

Event organiser Sarah Stewart said: “The awards provide a platform to promote and celebrate the achievements of the industry.”

The deadline for entries is Friday, September 9.

Visit www.northeasttourismawards.com for further information.