Delays to train services in Northumberland

There are delays to national and local rail services in Northumberland this morning after a signalling problem in the Morpeth area.

It was caused by a cable theft in the early hours of the morning and the incident was reported at 5.52am.

The disruption is affecting Virgin Trains East Coast, CrossCountry and Northern journeys between Newcastle and Chathill/Edinburgh.

Network Rail announced an hour ago that the signalling has been restored and lines are now open, but ‘residual delays will occur as services recover’.

Northern is running an hourly bus service in place of any cancelled services between Newcastle and Morpeth.