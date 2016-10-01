Delight at completion of skate park project

A new £78,000 facility for young people in Pegswood is proving very popular.

The parish council has worked on the skate park project over the last four years and it was officially opened on Sunday.

The L-shape design in Welfare Park includes a smaller arm – which contains a stair set, half-penny and gap kicker and a number of rollovers – for less experienced skateboarders.

As well as features known as a spine and volcano, the area for those with more experience has a ramp and ramp extension. There is also a hubba ledge and step up in the corner section.

Pegswood Parish Council chairman Paul Williams said: “It’s extremely satisfying to see the culmination of four years of work, which included getting the funding in place, resident and school pupil surveys and sorting out the land issues.

“The skate park was opened in the first week of August and it is being very well used. During the summer holidays, for example, children were seen there before 7.30am.”

One of the youngsters who use the facility added: “It’s a really great skate park as it has a lot of good ramps.

“I come here every day, including after school once I’ve done my homework.”

More than £50,000 was provided by council funds, including reserves, and further funds came from county councillor Alan Sambrook’s small grants fund and Coun David Woodard’s small grants underspend.

The contingency fund allocation for it was not used and this money will be given over to future projects that the parish council is starting to plan.

The skate park is also the final project to receive funding from the Juliet Oakley legacy.

There are benches and litter bins nearby and the council is encouraging those at the skate park to use the bins.