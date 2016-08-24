Deloitte apprentice Sarah looking forward to bright future

A teenager has beaten off competition from many other students to win a place on a high-level apprenticeship scheme.

Sarah Thompson has been given an employment contract with Deloitte, which will also fund her as she builds up industry qualifications.

The selection process for its BrightStart programme involved a group interview, a one-on-one interview with a partner from the firm and a presentation.

The 18-year-old, who attended King Edward VI School in Morpeth, had to get 260 points in her A-Level subjects and she achieved more than this. On results day last Thursday, she discovered that she had received A* grades in English language and English literature and a C in maths.

She will be based at an office in Newcastle.

“I found out about the scheme at the KEVI Inspires careers event and as I want to do accountancy and auditing, it was an ideal programme for me,” she said.

“I was thrilled to be selected because I have a job, which means I will also be paid during my study leave, and it will be great to work with people of different ages.

“I’m grateful to the careers staff at KEVI, including Fiona Long, and head of year Mr (Jonathan) Graham for their support.”