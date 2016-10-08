Denim delights on Jeans for Genes Day

Workers and school pupils across Northumberland were decked out in denim in aid of a good cause.

Those who participated in this year’s Jeans for Genes Day included Grange View Church of England First School in Widdrington Station, which raised £109, with the jeans of some of its pupils pictured above.

The initiative supports Genetic Disorders UK – a charity that aims to transform the lives of children with genetic disorders. It invites people to leave their suits and uniforms at home and wear their jeans to work or school in return for a donation.

All funds raised will go to the vital care and support they urgently need.

One in 25 children in the UK are born with a genetic disorder and there are more than 6,000 genetic disorders in total.

In 2016, 22 charities will benefit from this money. Celebrity supporters this year included Kate Moss, Nicola Roberts, Lorraine Kelly, Coleen Rooney and Warwick Davis.