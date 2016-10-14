Diamond delight for teenage sweethearts

A Morpeth couple took a trip down memory lane on their diamond wedding anniversary.

John and Mary Pratt got married at St James’s Church on September 29, 1956, and they enjoyed a celebratory meal with family – with John having lobster for the first time.

A wedding photo of the couple that was used in the Herald at the time.

Earlier in the day, they went along to the church and had a little tour of all the houses they had shared over the past 60 years.

The couple have lived in Morpeth all their lives. As children, their gardens in the Avenues at Stobhill backed onto one another and Mary (nee Routledge) used to cut through the gap in the fence at the house where John lived to make a shortcut to the school bus stop.

Both families later moved to Shields Road and when they were in their teens, romance blossomed.

When John was called up for National Service and was stationed in Germany, Mary remained at home working in Woolworths and the Co-op.

He returned home and when the couple were married, the reception took place at The Masonic Hall on Dacre Street.

John worked as a fitter and turner at Swinneys and after living in rooms on Cottingwood Lane, they moved to Stanley Terrace.

While living there, their two children (Glenda and Graeme) were born one year and 11 months apart. They then moved to High Church to a brand new home in Renwick Walk, where they spent many happy years, before moving back to Stobhill when Graeme was nine years old.

They still live in that house on Jobling Crescent. They have made a very comfortable home with a beautiful garden in which they both take much pride and spend many hours.

John moved from Swinneys to work at Remploy as a quality control inspector and Mary had a variety of jobs over the years, her favourite being an auxiliary nurse on Ward 4 at Morpeth Cottage Hospital.

Family has always been the most important thing in their lives and they delight in spending time with their five grandchildren – Rebecca, Jack, Hannah, Louis and Oliver.