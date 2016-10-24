Dozens go to council’s county forum

Landlords and agents from across Northumberland gathered at an annual forum, which took place at Morpeth Rugby Club.

Almost 100 of them attended the event, now in its sixth year. It was organised by the county council.

It showcased the council’s Private Rented Sector team’s services, updated landlords and agents on new legislation and highlighted topical industry issues.

Guest speakers from the Department of Work and Pensions and the National Landlords Association addressed the forum on a range of subjects, such as Universal Credit and issues in the private rented sector.

Other speakers included My Deposits, Jacksons Law, Robson Laidler, The Property Redress Scheme and Northumbrian Water.

Checkatrade.com, Valuation Office Agency, Approved Mortgage Solutions and EnviroVent were among the traders and agencies exhibiting at the forum.

Allan Hepple, cabinet member for housing at Northumberland County Council, said: “It was great to see so many landlords and agents coming together to share best practice and find out more about what the council can offer them.

“By working closely with private landlords, we can ensure that communities across the county are getting the service they should.”

Rosemary Robson, who owns 10 properties in south east Northumberland, said it was a “really useful day, especially for anyone who is new to being a landlord”.

For more information about future landlord and agent events organised by the council, or if you wish to join the mailing list, email privatesectorhousing@northumberland.gov.uk or call 01670 623073.