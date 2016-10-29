Draft version of key plan for Pont area set for consultation

Ponteland Town Council will soon be consulting on the pre-submission draft for its Neighbourhood Plan.

After asking residents for their views on a range of topics and issues, a steering group of local people – made up of councillors and non-councillors – has carried out work over a number of months to put together a series of planning policies and a few community actions.

The proposals relate to development in the Ponteland Neighbourhood Area, which covers the entire civil parish of Ponteland.

The consultation period starts on Tuesday and ends at noon on Friday, December 16.

Alma Dunigan, chair of the Ponteland Neighbourhood Plan steering group said: “The neighbourhood plan seeks to recognise the unique characteristics of the civil parish and set out planning policies which values its rural setting, heritage, natural environment and open spaces.”

If adopted following a referendum, it will guide decisions taken by the county council on the development and use of land in the area, although it must fit in with the Northumberland Local Plan.

To deliver the vision, seven objectives have been developed. The one called Local Economy states: ‘Support the sustainable creation and protection of employment opportunities in the Neighbourhood Plan area, and the vitality and viability of its village and local centres.’

Ponteland Mayor Carl Rawlings said: “I thank the people of Ponteland for their input to the plan, which will help the town council to reply to the county council when we are consulted on planning applications.”

Hard copies of the plan can be viewed at the town council offices (9.30am to 12.30pm Monday to Friday) and the documents can be viewed online at www.pontelandneighbourhoodplan.co.uk