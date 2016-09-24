Elderly can get useful details at info event

Elderly people are invited to attend the first Ageing Well event in Morpeth on Wednesday.

This is an initiative aimed at senior citizens, who have the opportunity to come along and find out more about services and activities in their area as well as service providers.

Representatives from the Alzheimers Society, Carers North East, Northumberland County Blind Association, BID, Action on Hearing Loss, Healthwatch, Active Northumberland and church and other social groups will be among those in attendance.

The event is being held in Morpeth Town Hall from 10am to 2pm. There will be free tea and coffee, plus home-made cakes for a small donation to the Mayor’s charity. Contact Morpeth Mental Health.

The organisers are Coun Alison Byard and Kay Yeo of Ageing Well, which supports the Senior Citizens Cuppa Club at St Aidan’s Church in Stobhill.