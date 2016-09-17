Ellington Show results

Village show organisers were delighted with a good turn-out of entries to produce another successful event.

The Ellington Horticultural Society show once again proved popular with competitors and visitors alike turning up in droves to make a very successful day.

Participants excelled in the flowers and handicrafts classes, and the entries in the children’s classes were much better than expected. Unusually this year, the standard of the vegetable category was down on previous years.

Society chairman John Boaden put this down to the ‘long drawn-out winter, with spells of rain and now all the sunshine’.

He said: “The weather’s been very strange this year.

“It hasn’t affected the flowers though as they were smashing.”

Mr Boaden said the photography class and the children’s classes were notably outstanding as well.

Recent years have seen the number of children’s entries dwindling, with village shows becoming less of a staple in modern rural life. However, through the decision to allow people to enter their grandchildren into events, and working with the local schools to get more children to participate, numbers have been very promising this year.

Mr Boaden said that overall it was a ‘good all-round show.

RESULTS

VEGETABLES

Collection 3 veg: 1 H Dodds; 2 L Patterson; 3 M Baston. Pot leeks: 1 H Dodds; 2 F Dickinson; 3 N Taylor. Blanch leeks: J Boaden; 2 L Patterson; 3 F Dickinson. Onions, dressed: 1 M Baston; 2 J Beattie; 3 H Dodds. Heads of celery: 1 D Brown; 2 N Taylor. Carrots, long: 1 L Patterson; 2 D Brown; 3 J Boaden. Parsnips: 1 J Boaden; 2 L Patterson; 3 D Congo. Onion sets, as grown: 1 N Taylor; 2 C Moody; 3 M Spencer. Cucumbers: 1 W Calder; 2 D Congo; 3 L Patterson. Tomatoes: 1 N Taylor; 2 D Congo; 3 D Wallace. Potatoes, kidney: 1 N Taylor; 2 D Congo; 3 D Brown. Potatoes, round: 1 D Brown; 2 C Moody; 3 I Robson.Heads of beetroot: 1 C Kidd; 2 C Moody; 3 J Beattie. Shallots: 1 C Moody; 2 J Boaden; 3 L Patterson. Broad beans: 1 J Boaden; 2 I Robson; 3 C Kidd. Runner beans: 1 J Boaden; 2 D Wallace; 3 I Robson. Peas: 1 N Taylor; 2 M Baston; 3 J Boaden. Carrots, stump: 1 D Brown 2 L Patterson; 3 J Boaden. Turnips, summer: 1 J Boaden. Turnips, winter: 1 C Moody; 2 D Beattie; 3 J Beattie. Vegetable marrow: 1 I Robson; 2 J Beattie; 3 D Brown. Tray assorted veg: 1 J Boaden; 2 H Dodds; 3 M Baston. Heaviest Onion: 1 F Dickinson; 2 M Baston; 3 J Beattie.

FLOWERS

Dahlias, large/medium: 1 H Dodds; 2 F Dickinson; 3 M Spencer. Dahlias, small/mini: 1 F Dickinson; 2 H Dodds. Dahlias, lge/med cactus: 1 H Dodds; 2 F Dickinson; 3 J Boaden. Dahlias, small pompom: 1 F Dickinson; 2 H Dodds; 3 J Beattie. Dahlias, small cactus: 1 C Moody; 2 H Dodds; 3 W Murray. Dahlias, vase: 1 H Dodds; 2 C Moody; 3 F Dickinson. Gladioli, lge: 1 M Baston; 2 H Dodds; 3 M Davison. Gladioli, mini prim: 1 M Baston; 2 M Davison. Sweet peas, stem: 1 M Baston; 2 H Dodds; 3 D Congo. Sweet peas, vase: 1 M Baston; 2 H Dodds; 3 D Congo. Roses: 1 J Boaden; 2 M Spencer; 3 H Dodds. Spray floribunda rose: 1 P Cuthbertson; 2 H Dodds; 3 M Spencer. Carnations: 1 H Dodds; 2 F Dickinson. Asters: 1 F Dickinson; 2 H Dodds; 3 M Davison. Vase of flowers: 1 H Dodds; 2 D Congo; 3 L Patterson. Gents buttonhole: 1 M Spencer; 2 L Patterson; 3 F Dickinson. Lady’s spray: 1 M Davison; 2 F Dickinson; 3 L Patterson. Floral art: 1 L Patterson; 2 M Baston; 3 G Weddell; 4 J Congo. Pot plants. Pot plant-foliage: 1 P Cuthbertson; 2 D Congo; 3 J Boaden. Pot plant-blooms: 1 H Dodds; 2 J Boaden; 3 J Riley

CHILDREN & GRANDCHILDREN

Novelty, 4-8yrs: 1 L Dobson; 2 T Dobson. Novelty, 9-13yrs: 1 L Stacey; 2 L Beattie; 3 B Stacey. Picture, 4-8yrs: M Craig; 2 E Short; 3 L Dobson. Picture, 9-13yrs: 1 B Stacey; 2 E Patterson; 3 L Stacey. Writing, 4-8yrs: 1 E Short; 2 T Dobson; 3 L Dobson. Writing, 9-13yrs: 1 L Beattie; 2 E Patterson. Photograph, 4-8yrs: 1 L Dobson; 2 T Dobson; 3 E Short. Photograph, 9-13yrs: 1 L Stacey; 2 L Beattie; 3 B Stacey. Cup cake, 4-8yrs: 1 T Dobson; 2 L Dobson. Cup cake, 9-13yrs: 1 L Stacey; 2 B Stacey; 3 L Beattie. Decorated egg, 4-8yrs: 1 L Dobson; 2 E Short; 3 T Dobson. Decorated egg, 9-13yrs: 1 L Stacey; 2 B Stacey.

HOME PRODUCE

White loaf; 1 K Dickinson; 2 M Hollamby; 3 L Malone. Brown loaf: 1 L Malone; 2 K Dickinson; 3 M Hollamby. Teacake: 1 M Hollamby; 2 K Dickinson; 3 H Dodds. Fruitcake: 1 H Dodds; 2 L Malone; 3 K Dickinson. Novelty cake: 1 L Malone; 2 M Hollamby; 3 H Dodds. Sandwich cake, decorated: 1 M Hollamby; 2 K Dickinson; 3 H Dodds. Sandwich cake, plain: 1 L Malone 2 L Patterson; 3 K Dickinson. Rice cake: 1 H Dodds; 2 K Dickinson; 3 M Hollamby. Gingerbread: 1 J Riley; 2 H Dodds; 3 M Robinson. Biscuits, plain: 1 K Dickinson; 2 L Malone; 3 L Patterson. Biscuits, decorated: 1 L Patterson; 2 E Tuck; 3 K Dickinson. Scones, oven: 1 J Riley; 2 L Malone; 3 M Hollamby. Scones, girdle: 1 E Tuck; 2 C Kidd; 3 H Dodds. Apple plate pie: 1 G Weddle; 2 M Hollamby; 3 M Spencer. Jar of jam/jelly/curd: 1 M Robinson; 2 D Brown; 3 E Tuck. Jar of marmalade: 1 L Malone; 2 H Dodds; 3 I Robson. Jar of chutney: 1 M Hollamby; 2 D Wallace; 3 I Robson. Jar of pickle: 1 D brown; 2 H Dodds; 3 D Wallace.

INDUSTRIAL

Baby’s handknit article: 1 C Kidd; 2 F Dickinson; 3 A Hill. Handknit article: 1 A Hill; 2 L Patterson; 3 H Dodds. Wool crochet article: 1 D Herbert. Hand made tea cosy: 1 L Malone; 2 A Hill; 3 L Patterson. Hand made soft toy: 1 L malone; 2 H Dodds; 3 L Patterson. Tapestry/cross stitch: 1 L Malone; 2 A Hill; 3 J Riley. Photography: 1 D Herbert; 2 D Wallace; 3 C Kidd. Arts: 1 D Congo. Crafts: 1 L Malone; 2 A Hill; 3 D Congo. Ellington flower club section, floral art: 1 M Baston; 2 D Luke; 3 L Patterson; 4 J Cooper.

AWARDS

T Gibson Memorial Trophy, most points in vegetable section: J Boaden. Institute Cup, most points in flower section: A Dodds. Joan Burns Trophy, floral art: L Patterson; Mrs M Allison Cup: M Baston. most points in children’s section: L Stacey. Ivy Howie Rose Bowl, home produce: L Malone. Mr M McSparron Cup, most points in show: A Dodds. Industrial section: L Malone. Bill Calder Cup, best stand of leeks: A Dodds. Stan Elliott Cup, heaviest onion: F Dickinson. Stan Dickinson Memorial Trophy, best stand of dahlias: A Dodds. Raymond Tuck Memorial Trophy, best exhibit in vegetable section: C Moody. Best shallot: C Moody. Best onion: M Baston. Best pot leek: H Dodds. Best stand of dahlias: H Dodds.