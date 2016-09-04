Enterprise and firm link up for job adverts

A house-builder working on a development on the edge of Morpeth has linked up with a local initiative to highlight some of its available jobs.

Adverts displaying the roles in Barratt Homes North East’s construction and service team for the South Fields scheme between Stobhill and Hepscott were placed in the Community Link facility on Shields Road, which is home to Northumberland Community Enterprise and the iLearn project.

The positions include a store person and forklift truck operator.

Brooke Burgess, Northumberland Community Enterprise director, said: “We work hard to offer a range of opportunities to disadvantaged members of the Morpeth community. This includes key aspects of employability, such as CV writing help and supporting their job applications.

“We’re delighted that such a company as Barratt Homes is advertising through our office and the roles have already proved very popular.”

South Fields, which officially opened in July, has already seen the sales of 26 homes be completed in its opening weeks.

Despite hundreds of objections, the development was given the green light by a Government minister in December 2014.