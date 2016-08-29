Esmee looking forward to Tall Ships experience

A Northumberland teenager is very excited about the adventure that awaits on one of the Tall Ships that will set sail for Gothenburg later this afternoon.

Although flying is her main passion, Esmee Webley felt that being a member of a crew taking part in the week-long race across the North Sea was too good an opportunity to miss.

The Morpeth resident has been with the Bedlington Squadron Air Cadets for nearly four years. She is on board Maybe - a Class B vessel.

Over the weekend when the regatta was in Blyth, there was an air cadets information tent and she and fellow squadron members from across the county were present to speak to young people and parents about what the organisation has to offer.

Of the forthcoming regatta, the 17-year-old said: "I applied individually to be part of the Tall Ships race as I believe it will be a great experience.

"I sent a couple of emails to explain why I was keen to go on the voyage and I was thrilled when I was lucky enough to be chosen.

"Being in a challenging environment with people I don't know will help my skills development, but I'm also hoping to enjoy it and have a good time. I'm excited and I'm looking forward to making lots of new friends.

"I wouldn't have been able to have so many fantastic opportunities and put myself forward for something like this without the support of my squadron."

Esmee, who is also an explorer scout, thanked Morpeth North county councillor David Bawn for providing some of his small schemes allocation to help fund her place in the regatta.

She ideally would like to be a pilot with the RAF or Royal Navy and after a work experience stint there earlier this summer, she has enrolled to train for a microlight National Private Pilot's Licence with Purple Aviation at Eshott Airfield.

She added: "It's great being part of the air cadets as you get to do fun activities such as aerobatics with an experienced instructor.

"Also, the camps I went on during the first couple of years, which included things like kayaking and rock climbing, were very useful as they developed my communication and other skills."