Event at hall launches county career college

A new learning model for 14-to-19-year-olds is being implemented by Northumberland College.

The Career Colleges national initiative was conceived by former Education Secretary Lord Baker, who passionately believes that high-quality technical, practical and vocational training should be offered to students from age 14.

They provide young people with the opportunity to combine academic studies with practical learning within a specific industry.

A range of employers have helped to design and deliver the Northumberland Career College curriculum to help ensure that students develop skills which are current and relevant to the world of work.

Marcus Clinton, principal of Northumberland College, said: “We already offer vocational learning to thousands of learners post 16, but by 2017, those aged 14 will have the choice to study at our career college.”

Applications are now open to those aged 16 to 18 in land-based and rural tourism specialisms. Growth plans will introduce courses within construction, engineering and hospitality for 2017.

The guest speakers during the launch event at the Kirkley Hall campus included Northumberland Tourism director Jude Leitch, who said: “The career college will provide a valuable career path for young people, enabling them to develop the skills businesses value, whilst helping those businesses access the staff they need to prosper.”

For more details, visit www.northumberland.ac.uk/career-college