Eye-catching couple highlight Ha’ Hill walk

There were two special visitors in Morpeth town centre last Saturday to raise awareness of an information walk about an arranged marriage that took place more than 900 years ago.

Juliana, daughter of the Gospatric family, and her new husband, Ranulph, of the conquering de Merlay family, went along to Sanderson Arcade.

As part of the Heritage Open Days, this Sunday Juliana will accompany Bridget Gubbins, author of the new book Juliana and Ranulph of Morpeth Castle, on a walk to Ha’ Hill.

This is the site of the castle at which Juliana arrived in about 1113 – her husband to be was Ranulph de Merlay, son of the first baron of Morpeth.

The free walk is open to all and it will include details of what life was like for the de Merlays and the everyday people of Morpeth during this period.

At 11am, members of the public are invited to meet Juliana and her parents, the Earl and Lady Gospatric, at the aviary by the Turner Garden.

The final part of the walk, to the top of Ha’ Hill, is optional. It will end with free refreshments in the bowling green pavilion, with kind permission of Morpeth Bowling Club.

For further information, call 01670 515790.