Fashion show in aid of good cause

Staff from The Milkhope Centre in Blagdon will strut their stuff on the catwalk on Wednesday in aid of St Oswald’s Hospice.

A fashion show is taking place at The Blacksmiths coffee shop in Milkhope, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15, with refreshments, and a lucky person will win a £150 voucher from event organiser Get Smart.

Call 01670 789079 to book your place and for more information about the event, visit www.getsmarttwo.co.uk