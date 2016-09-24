Firm starts work on housing site in town

A house-builder has started work on the site of its new development in Morpeth.

Situated at The Dell on the outskirts of the town centre, Oakland Park by Story Homes will feature a collection of 39 detached four and five-bedroom homes made up of eight new property types.

With more than 200 registrations of interest from potential buyers, the highly anticipated scheme in Fulbeck will be the first in the company’s history built to its new Signature specification.

It was initially turned down in 2015 by a Northumberland County Council planning committee, but it was later given the go-ahead on appeal as a planning inspector rejected the refusal reasons – the ‘detrimental’ impact of the buildings’ height, mass and design and highways safety.

David Leightley, from Bedlington, has been recruited as site manager. The 46-year-old said: “When the opportunity came up to manage the Oakland Park site, I jumped at the chance.

“We are currently in the first phase of site set-up, which includes laying down the infrastructure, roads and sewers, and we will shortly be able to start building the foundations of the first plots.

“We expect the sales and marketing suite and show home to be open by the end of the year.”