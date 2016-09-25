Free mindfulness course opportunity

A three-week course called Introduction to Everyday Mindfulness is being offered free of charge to Morpeth and Pegswood residents in October.

It is part of the Confident Communities project funded through Isos Housing’s Community Fund.

The course will introduce mindfulness techniques to those who want to decrease stress, feel more relaxed and increase calmness in their life.

It will run on Saturday, October 8, 15 and 22 between 10am and noon at Morpeth Methodist Church, Howard Terrace. For more information and to reserve a place, call 07956 878130 or email info@steppingupne.co.uk