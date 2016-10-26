Fun event at farm this weekend

A fund-raising event with plenty of activities is taking place at West Moor Farm, Longhorsley, on Sunday.

It will start at 10am with the equestrian cross country competition for ages 10 and under (assisted or lead rein).

Class two is the open cross country Gamblers Stake Accumulator for adults over a course of optional jumps.

Pre-entry is available at £10 for class one and £15 for class two until 6pm today (Thursday). There is a £5 surcharge for entries on the day and there is also a £2 extra charge for all competitors for first aid.

Make payments for pre-entry to West Moor Farm (sort code 40-33-20, account number 81417940).

There will also be games such as penalty shots and apple bobbing, a Hallowe’en treasure hunt (£2 each) and a fun dog show.

It is £2 for each dog show class or £5 to enter three classes. There are plenty of rosettes to be won on the day.

The event is in aid of the Ashington Town Juniors U10s Girls team.