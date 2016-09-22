Fun for all ages at annual village event

There will be plenty of fun and games to enjoy at the seventh annual Stannington Make, Bake, Grow and Show on Saturday.

As in previous years, the wacky wheelbarrow race outside the Ridley Arms will provide plenty of entertainment. It starts at 4pm.

Other attractions include music from the Northumberland Scottish Pipes & Drums Band, a dog show, ferret roulette, a Punch & Judy show and a fire engine, which will be brought along by the Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

There will also be races and games for children, a best dressed scarecrow competition and a grand raffle and plenty of refreshments will be available.

Traditional show categories will take place in the village hall and the auction of produce will be held at the Ridley Arms from 6pm.

The show starts at 2pm – it will be opened by Viscount Ridley. Admission is £2 for adults and free for children.