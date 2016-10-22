Fund-raising event boost for regional autism charity

Cheque presentation to Toby Henderson Trust.

The team at the Morpeth branch of Hays Travel organised a fund-raising event, which included a raffle, bingo, buffet and disco, and it raised £701 for Toby Henderson Trust – a charity supporting children with autism and their families.

The Hays Travel Foundation then agreed to match the funds, taking the total up to £1,402.

Pictured, from left, are Marie Robinson, branch assistant manager, branch manager Kaye Clyne and Toby Henderson Trust founder Lesley Henderson.

