Grant used to buy new tents and equipment

The Senior Section of the Girlguiding Morpeth Division has received a useful grant.

Persimmon Homes North East donated £750 to the girls, known as Rangers, and the money was used to purchase new tents and equipment.

The funding was from the builder’s Community Champions initiative to support local good causes and charities.

Unit leader Liz Kelly said: “We were very excited when we were informed of this funding award and can’t thank Persimmon Homes enough.

“It’s important to give our girls and young women the opportunities to work together and for others, while developing their own skills and having fun too.”

The group meets at St George’s Church Hall in Morpeth every Tuesday.

The national programme enables charities and groups to apply for funding up to the value of £1,000 to match money they have already raised themselves.

Debbie Zaben, sales and marketing director for Persimmon Homes North East, said: “We are so pleased to hand over this donation to the Morpeth Senior Section Rangers.

“It was clear just how important this group is to the local community and it seemed fitting that we did what we could to support these girls.

“We’ve made it really simple to apply for funding and we’re urging groups and charities to apply for a donation by completing an online form at www.persimmonhomes.com/charity