Have your say as NHS roadshow comes to town

Residents will have the opportunity to have their say on local health services at a roadshow in Morpeth on Saturday.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is visiting communities this week to find out people’s views about hospital and community health services and adult social care in Northumberland and listen to suggestions for how they can be improved.

Claire Riley, director of communications and corporate affairs at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “Throughout the year we continually listen to our communities in order that we further improve the care we provide across Northumberland and North Tyneside.

“The roadshows are a great opportunity for members of the public to share feedback about the services we, and other NHS organisations, deliver and we encourage people to visit us.”

The trust will be joined at the roadshows by North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group and Healthwatch.

The one at Morpeth Market Place will be held between 10am and noon.

Meanwhile, the Hospital to Home service that is delivered by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with Northumberland County Council has been short-listed in this year’s national Health Service Journal Awards in the Improved Partnerships between Health and Local Government category.

The award winners will be announced in November.