Healthcare staff have the recipe for catering success

A national award has been dished up to North East healthcare staff for their commitment to patients’ food.

The Hospital Caterers Association, which has 15 branches across the UK, held its annual awards ceremony recently to recognise the significant contribution made by healthcare caterers and honour those who have gone the extra mile in their work.

The Northern Branch was presented with the Chairman’s Choice Award for its strong leadership and hard work and dedication of its officers in ensuring patients are provided with wholesome and nutritious meals.

Branch Chairman Tony Wealleans, who is Catering Manager at Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The award is greatly appreciated and will help keep us motivated in whatever we do to improve the services that we provide to our patients.”

The branch has been working hard to make its monthly meetings interesting, and has held them in various locations across the region.

Members have also taken part in a number of site visits to strengthen working relationships between different healthcare facilities and enable more collaborative working to improve services for patients.

Mr Wealleans said: “Our strong working relationships and collaborative working allows us to support each other in our day-to-day work, and also helps us to raise the profile of the Hospital Caterers Association and promote the importance of good hospital food.”

The association works to promote, develop and improve the standards of catering in hospitals and other healthcare settings across the UK.

More than 300 million meals a year are served by around 300 NHS trusts, across 1,200 hospitals, amounting to more than £500million spent on food annually.