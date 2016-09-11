IMAGES OF YESTERYEAR

Image of yesteryear, St Marys, Ponteland, car boot sale

Image of yesteryear, St Marys, Ponteland, car boot sale

These people were pictured with their posters at the St Mary’s Church car boot sale in Ponteland 25 years ago. Do you recognise anyone or can you remember the event?

If you have a tale to tell about any of the featured photographs from 25 years ago or can identify the people pictured, please contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723, or email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk

