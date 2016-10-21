Images of Yesteryear

Image of yesteryear, Morpeth publicans

Image of yesteryear, Morpeth publicans

0
Have your say

Fund-raising was the toast of the town 25 years ago as Morpeth publicans took it to heart. Can you remember what was going on in this photograph, or recognise anyone pictured?

If you have a tale to tell about any of the featured photographs from 25 years ago or can identify the people pictured, please contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723, or email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk

Back to the top of the page