Initiative’s latest deadline is looming

There are only a few days left for certain organisations to apply to Northumberland County Council’s Community Chest scheme.

Grants of up to £10,000 are available to help deliver activities that benefit residents in the county’s towns and villages and local environments.

Therefore, voluntary, community and not-for-profit groups that are based in or operate in Northumberland are encouraged to apply before the latest closing date for the initiative, which is Monday.

Coun Dave Ledger, deputy leader of the county council, said: “These groups are doing excellent things for local people and the areas in which they live.

“The community chest scheme is a great way for us to make sure that these groups can continue to make a real difference and to say a big thank you for all that they do.

“We welcome applications from all different types of organisations and a great variety of projects, but we’re quickly approaching the deadline so those wanting to submit an application must do so soon.”

To apply, groups must fill out an application form. You can fill in the form online or download a hardcopy at www.northumberland.gov.uk

The allocation of funds will be decided by a panel of members of the council for each of the four committee areas and successful applicants will be notified by Friday, October 10.

For more information about the scheme, visit www.northumberland.gov.uk/CommunityChest and go to the bottom of the page.