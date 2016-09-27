Jackie hoping for another good total

Two events have been organised in Lynemouth to raise funds for a cancer charity.

Both of them are in memory of Kathleen Cochrane, who died last year, and the second one is being held at Lynemouth Day Centre on Friday between noon and 2.30pm.

One of her daughters, Jackie, decided to put together the family fund-raisers to thank Macmillan Cancer Support for helping Kathleen and others in the family when she was diagnosed.

A total of £129 was collected at the first one, which took place at Lynemouth Resource Centre earlier this month. Rebecca Matthews helped to organise the event.

Jackie said: “My mam, who lived in Blyth, had cancer in the brain and lungs and the support that was provided by the Macmillan nurses was fantastic.

“They helped her to do some bucket list items, cared for her at home and when she died they went back to the house to give emotional support to my dad, Robert.

“We didn’t just do cakes and pies for the event at the resource centre, we went all out as there was also a tombola and raffle, with prizes donated by Coast Carvery and Kenspeckle, bric-a-brac and a jumble sale.

“I’m over the moon with how many people attended and the amount raised.”

Twenty helium balloons were released so those who went along could honour loved ones. They were blessed by Rev Alan Simpson, Vicar of Cresswell and Lynemouth.

Day centre manager Vikki Thompson is helping to organise the event on Friday.