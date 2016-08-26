Joint meeting on pension campaign

A meeting about local efforts to support the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign will take place in Morpeth on Wednesday.

It was founded last year to protest the ‘unfair’ way the equalisation of the State Pension Age was implemented through the Pensions Act 1995 and Pensions Act 2011.

The event for all Northumberland constituency WASPI groups for women born in the 1950s (on or after 6 April 1951) will be held in Storey Park Community Centre from 7pm.