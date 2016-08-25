KEVI’s GCSE results among best in region

Another set of top class GCSE results has been achieved by Morpeth’s high school.

There were 18 students who received 10 or more grades that were either all A*s or a combination of A*s and As.

And 73 per cent of the King Edward VI School Year 11 group were awarded at least five A* to C grades including English and maths.

Simon Taylor, executive headteacher of The Three Rivers Learning Trust academy that also includes Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools, said he was delighted with what was achieved by a large cohort of students (330).

He added: “Our Year 11s have done well across all subjects and their GCSE performance is even more impressive given the five-year national trend of results slightly dipping.

“I’m really pleased with the figures for English and maths, with 79 per cent of the group getting a C grade or better across the two subjects.

“The staff deserve great credit for the quality of teaching and support given to our students.

“They also go the extra mile to help them beyond the scheduled lessons. For example, putting on revision sessions.

“I would also like to thank parents for the support they have provided to their children during their time at the school.

“We look forward to welcoming the majority of these students back for Sixth Form and for those moving on to college or an apprenticeship, we wish them the very best for their future.”

The national figures included a fall in the overall proportion of entries achieving A* to C from 69 per cent to 66.9 per cent.