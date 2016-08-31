King Edward VI School results

The following shows the number of GCSE A* to C grades achieved by pupils in the Year 11 cohort at Morpeth’s King Edward VI School. An asterisk denotes five or more A*s and/or As.
Caroline Adams 11*, Amy Adkins 6, Jessica Allsopp 12*, Thomas Allsopp 10, Tyla Anderson 10, Ellen Archbold 12*, Emily Arkle 9, Naomi Arkle 7, Jessica Arnott 10, Emily Ash 10, Lauren Askew 2, Tilly Aspin 3, Jake Austin-Walker 12*, Kyle Axtell 3, Emily Bamford 2, Connor Barclay 3, Edward Barry 6, Gregor Belfield 12*, Christopher Bell 9, David Bell 3, Olivia Bernstein 8, Eve Birdsall 2, Drew Birnie 5, Shannon Birrell 9, Dan Bloor 9, Gracie Bolton 9, Olivia Bolton 9, Charlie Bowden 10*, Jack Brant 3, Eve Brennan-Davies 12*, Alex Breslin 7, Lucy Brough 9, Ben Brown 8, Kian Brown 8, Pearson Brown 12*, Cole Brunton 10, Tim Bryce 11*, Poppy Buck 10, Sofia Bunce 4, Josh Burton 10, Jack Butler 11*, George Buzzeo 6, James Byard 9, Chloe Cafferty 10, Emily Caisley 11*, Eric Caisley 8, Paul Callaghan 9, Ethan Campbell 8, Sam Campbell 10, Tyler Campbell 4, William Capps 12*, Aaron Carr 1, Jordyn Carr 2, Archie Cartwright 8, Alex Chirnside 10, Charlie Chisholm 10, Najmin Chowdhury 8, Courtney Clark 3, Megan Clark 12*, Laura Coe 5, Caitlin Colebeck 11*, Harvey Colledge 4, Hannah Colpitts-Elliott 12*, Anna Comber 10, Kayleigh Cowan 12*, Amelia Cowen 2, Christie Cowen 10, Antonia Coxon 10, Jack Crews 5, James Crosbie 11, Chloe Crossley 8, Emma Curry 8.
Matthew Dale 12*, James Dandie 2, Harriet Danskin 11*, Alisia Daskalakos 9, Beth Dibben 11*, William Dick 8, Erin Dickie 8, Jack Dixon 12*, Rebecca Dixon 6, Harry Dougal 11*, Matthew Duggan 10, Charlie Dunn 9, Thomas Earl 12*, Libby Eaton 12*, Jack Eke 6, Chloe Elliott 8, Courtney Elliott 3, Alexander English 10, Nicole Estrada 10, Calum Fairgrieve 8, Kirsty Famelton 12, Jed Fisher 10, Natasha Fleming 9, Cameron Forbes 4, Eleanor Forbes 10, Adam Ford 1, Cailean Forgie 3, Matthew Forster 11*, Jack Fowler 1, Jonathan Fox 9*, Thomas Fox 3, Kara Frizzell 11*, Dawn Fuller 7, Callum Garland 12*, Jackson Garrett 4, Quinn Gascoigne 9, Tony Gascoigne 6, David Gauld 10, Alex Gerrard 12*, Ben Gibson 12, Fay Gibson 10, Sam Glover-Stewart 2, Niamh Goldsmith 9, Seth Gooding 12*, Toby Gormely 12*, Charlotte Graham 9, Kate Graham 8, Mitchell Green 8, Andrew Gregory 7, Lucy Gregory 3, Harry Gunn 5, Bethany Hall 10, Sam Hardy 12*, Thomas Hardy 7, Mahdi Hassan 6, Lewis Heaton 11, Matthew Herron 8, Ryan Hill 8, Bertie Hinson 12*, Sarah Hipkin 11*, Amy Hodgson 9, Rowan Hodgson 8, Matthew Hogan 9, Benjamin Hogg 10, Rachel Hughes 12*, Rhian Hughes-Allen 4, Sam Huxter 5, Kirsty Inch 1, Sophie Irving 12*.
India Jackson 4, Lewis James 10, Jake Jardine 6, Bryce Jarvis 8, Tyne Jenkinson 10, Ciaran Jewell 5, Jacob Jobson 6, Luke Johnson 5, Will Johnson 10, Amber Jones 11*, Simran Kang 12*, Ahmet Karlik 8, Ravendeep Kaur 10, Callum Kearney 1, Rheanne Kelly 12, Hollie Kendall 10, Rachael Kennedy 11*, Umar Khan 11, Jonathan Kidd 11, Ruby King 6, Philip Kirby 6, Jake Knaggs 10, Kiri-Mae Lamb 11*, Nathan Lamb 9, Ryan Lamb 10, Sophie Lamont 11*, Ellie Latimer 9, Tom Lawrence 12*, Jenny Laws 12*, Joseph Liddell 5, Sarah Long 9, Hayden Lonsdale 9, Lauren Lough 10, Kieran Love 6, Chloe Lynch 10, Alex Maben 10*, Chloe Mackie 9, Olivia Major 5, Charlotte Malone 9, Lewis Mason 2, Charlotte Mathewson 10, Alistair McCubbin 11*, Laura McGarry 10, Kieran McHugh 8, Rosie McInally 11, Emily McKenzie 10, Andrew McLean 10*, Hannah McTurk 3, Charlotte Mercer 9, Ruby Mercer 3, Rhona Metcalf 8, Eleanor Metcalfe 10, Kate Mogey 10, Jonny Mulraney 2, Elli Munday 8, Robbie Nash 12*, Bali Nelson 8, Naomi Nelson 12*, Lucy Nevens 12*, James Newman 8, Alice Oakey 11*, James O’Brien 11*, Sean O’Hara 11*, Joseph Oman 9, Lily Oxley 11, Sam Oxley 11.
Jena Pandya 10, Shellby Patterson 2, Megan Pettersson 9, Jack Potts 7, Kamila Prazmowska 1, Will Pritchard 9, Bethany Pullan 8, Elizabeth Rank 11*, Orin Ratcliffe 3, Charlie Reavley 3, Isabella Redmayne 12*, Kate Redpath 7, Molly Reid 6, Samuel Richardson 7, William Richardson 12*, Tyler Richell 3, Chloe Riches 12*, Sam Robbins 12*, Ewan Roberts 10, Olivia Roberts 9, Chloe Robertson 5, Edward Robinson 10, Lukas Robinson 11, Alexander Robson 3, Jamie Robson 10, Will Robson 6, Anna Rodger 7, James Rowe 12*, Nathan Rutter 8.
Thomas Sanderson 4, Bradley Savage 5, John Scade 9, Alexander Schuetz 11, Caitlin Scott 6, Charlotte Scott 5, Lois Scott 7, Layla Shafiq 12*, Lewis Shaw 2, Olivia Sheed 9, Jaspar Shepherdson 11*, Samantha Shiell 9, Deeann Shotton 8, Catherine Simm 10, Erin Siney 6, Lucy Singer 6, Oliver Singh 4, Joseph Smart 12, Charlotte Smith 8, Charlotte Smith 5, Joe Smith 7, Kieron Smith 9, Connor Snaith 9, Thomas Spain 10, Mir Spencer 10, Joe Stephen 9, Libby Stephenson 10, Tom Stone 10, Rebecca Storer 8, Laura Storey 3, Emily Streener 6, Dylan Strong 7, Zara Sumner 7, Billy Sutherland 11*, Millie Sutton 5, Madelaine Syndercombe 12*.
Joshua Tait 7, Leonardo Takiguchi 8, Abbey Taylor 7, Aiden Taylor 6, Jamie Taylor 6, Martha Taylor 12*, Molly Taylor 10, Olivia Taylor 7, Sarah Ternent 10, Celine Thomas 1, David Thompson 7, Jordan Thompson 10, Sophie Thomson 10*, Nathan Thorn 7, Sophia Ticherou 10, Grace Tighe 2, Reiss Tindale 5, James Todd 10, Billy Tolan-Brown 9, Fiona Turnbull 10*, Katie Turnbull 10, Max Turnbull 9, Sophie Urwin 9, Rachael Van Zon 8.
Freya Waddington 10, Kate Walker 11*, James Walton-Jeffrey 7, John-Lloyd Watson 10, Beth Watts 10, Muzghan Wazir 9, Hugh Weatherburn 10, Olivia Webster 9, Abigail Wells 9, Lydia Wendt 10, Ruby Wharf 4, Cade Whitfield 10, Jasmin Wilkinson 2, Zoe Winton 10*, Alex Woods 11, Jack Wright 5, Ceylan Yilmaz 3, Katie Young 7, Mitchell Young 9, Mohima Zabid 10.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.