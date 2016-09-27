Landlords’ forum back for the sixth year

Landlords and agents based in Northumberland are being invited to an annual forum organised by Northumberland County Council.

The free event, now in its sixth year, will be held at Morpeth Rugby Club, on Thursday, October 6, from 9.30am.

It aims to update landlords on any new legislation, highlight any industry issues and demonstrate the services on offer to landlords from the council.

To attend, register your interest by Friday (September 30) on privatesectorhousing@northumberland.gov.uk or 01670 623073.

Representatives from the Department of Work and Pensions and the National Landlords Association will be addressing the forum on a range of issues.

Topics this year will include Universal Credit, securing tenant deposits and issues in the private rented sector. There will also be a number of exhibitors at the forum, including Checkatrade.com and Northumbrian Water.

Coun Allan Hepple, cabinet member for housing, said: “In previous years, this forum has attracted hundreds of landlords and agents from across the county and we are hoping that this year’s event will be as successful.

“There are a number of services the council can offer to private landlords, which they may not be aware of, such as a free tenant-vetting service. This forum will not only help to demonstrate what we can do, but also give landlords an opportunity to network and find out about upcoming industry issues.”