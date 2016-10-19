Last chance to apply for free central heating system

Northumberland residents without or with only partial heating systems are being urged to check to see if they are eligible for a free system before the end of the month

More than 700 residents across the North East have already benefitted from the Central Heating Fund which is being delivered across the nine local authorities of Warm Up North thanks to a £6.5million government grant.

To qualify for a free central heating system, the applicant must be a private homeowner or have a private landlord in one of nine local authority areas, including Northumberland County Council.

The applicant must also be from a household which has a gross total income of less than £26,000, including any benefits. (The applicant may still qualify if they receive certain income-related benefits. Visit www.warmupnorth.com/chf or call 0800 294 8073 to check.)

AND the applicant's property must EITHER not have, and never has had, a central heating system; OR its main method of heating must be the use of solid fuels and it only has a partial, solid fuel-fired, central heating system; OR use electric storage heaters.

AND the installation of a new central heating system must improve the energy rating of the property.

Coun Allan Hepple, cabinet member for economic growth with Northumberland County Council, said: "Its great to see that the scheme has already made a huge difference to so many households, but we want to make sure the funding helps as many people as possible. Funds will not be available for much longer so we are urging residents who think they may be eligible to apply quickly to avoid disappointment."

Visit www.warmupnorth.com/chf or call 0800 294 8073 for more information. Residents will not be able to apply after Monday, October 31.