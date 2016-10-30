Learn handy DIY skills at new practical school

A new initiative is offering people the chance to develop their practical capabilities for employment and at home.

Garry Featherstone created Morpeth DIY School after he saw a need to provide good-quality vocational training in and around the area for those wanting to learn new skills with or without recognised accredited qualifications.

The training provided will prepare participants for work, changes within their workplace or simply to up-skill so they can carry out important tasks independently and more safely.

Home repairs and maintenance covers areas such as the basics for joinery, plastering, bricklaying and plumbing and there will be sessions on wall and floor tiling, electrics and decorating.

Various first aid and manual handling at work courses will be provided, as the school has teamed up with business MF Health.

And there are even classes where young people and adults can learn to play the guitar, as well as vehicle maintenance and bike maintenance sessions.

“The fundamentals of the school will predominately be based around health and safety and construction skill sets, although we will also offer a range of leisure courses and any other sessions that we have demand and space to cater for,” said Mr Featherstone.

“The premises are located within Coopies Lane Industrial Estate. We have a light and airy meeting room to deliver the visual context of the courses and a 1,700sq ft workshop for the practical elements.

“All of the tutors, including myself, are fully qualified and DBS registered, with over 30 years of experience in construction and health and welfare professions.”

The first courses, including emergency first aid at work and ladies DIY in the home, start next week.

For bookings and more information, call 01670 518238 or visit morpethdiyschool.co.uk/course-info