Lighting up the darkness with service

The All Souls’ service Light in our Darkness will take place at The Church of St James the Great in Copper Chare, Morpeth, on Sunday.

Each year, the Church of England uses November 2 as a time of Commemoration of the Faithful Departed, commonly known as All Souls’ Day.

The Anglican churches in Morpeth hold a service around this time as an opportunity to remember in a special way those who have died and give thanks for their lives.

This year’s service will start at 6pm and everyone is welcome to attend. It will be a sung service of Evensong according to the Book of Common Prayer (1662), followed by an Act of Remembrance.

It will be led by two of the readers in the parish, Harriet Gilfillan and Vivienne Sommerville, and visiting choir Chorus Peregrinus – a small group of singers from across the North East who come together for special occasions – will lead the singing.

During the service, the names of those whose funerals have been conducted by the parish in the past 12 months (October 2015 to September 2016) will be read out, together with some others.

Names may be added to the lists in the St James’, St Mary’s and St Aidan’s churches or by contacting the Parish Office. Call 01670 503326 on weekday mornings or email morpeth.parish@btconnect.com

Light refreshments will be available after the service.