LIVE UPDATES: Stephen gunning for gold in Brazil

Northumberland’s paralympic hero will be gunning for gold today. Stephen Miller, from Cramlington, is to take to the field at the Olympic stadium in Rio, Brazil, as he takes part in the F32 club throw. Live blog:

3.15pm: Tunisia’s Abdennacer Feidi gets closer to Stephen’s measurement with a throw of 30.87m but Stephen hangs on the claim BRONZE

3.10pm: Temperature increases to 37C as the final competitor gets ready as Greece’s Dimitrios Zizidis fails to trouble Stephen’s throw.

3.05pm: Stephen’s fourth throw is a fault while his fifth is 30.70m and his final throw is another fault. Remains in bronze medal position.

2.55pm: Maciej Sochal, of Poland, jumps into gold medal position with a throw of 33.91m

2.45pm: Tunisia’s Abdennacer Feidi threatens Stephen’s position with a 29.55m throw. All six competitors have had their first three throws. Each will now throw three more times.

2.35pm: Greece’s Dimitrios Zizidis can only manage a best of 21.21, leaving Stephen Miller in the bronze medal position with one thrower to go

2.30pm: After throwing 31.17m, Stephen the throws 31.98m – improving his season’s best – with his final throw. Currently in bronze medal position with two competitors to go.

2.25pm: Stephen’s first throw is 31.58m – a season’s best

2.20pm: Stephen Miller getting ready to throw now. Temperature in the stadium is 36C

2.15pm: World record holder Maciej Sochal, of Poland, throws but can only manage a best of 33.02m

2.10pm: Greek competitor Athanasios Konstantinidis first to throw and sets the benchmark at 33.69m

2.05pm: Four competitors withdraw before the first throw, leaving just six finalists

2pm: Stephen is due to throw fifth out of the ten who made the final of the competition.

Stephen, who was born with cerebral palsy, won Paralympic gold at Atlanta in 1996 – becoming Great Britain’s youngest ever track and field champion at 16.

He repeated the feat at Sydney in 2000 and Athens in 2004 followed by a silver in Beijing eight years ago.

His performance at London 2012, where he was captain of the men’s athletics squad, was hampered by a hip injury and he has since had a hip replacement.