Living Wage recognition for police force

Northumbria Police has been short-listed by the Living Wage Foundation for the Living Wage Champion Awards.

The accolades recognise UK employers that have made great contributions to communities and industries by implementing and celebrating the Living Wage.

It is calculated according to the basic cost of living using a ‘Minimum Income Standard’ method. Employers choose to pay the Living Wage rate calculated by the Living Wage Foundation on a voluntary basis – it is currently £8.25 an hour outside London.

This is separate to the Government’s national living wage (£7.20 an hour for over 25s) that was introduced in April.

Northumbria Police deputy chief constable Winton Keenen said: “We are delighted to be short-listed as it shows how committed we are to looking after the well-being of our officers and staff.”