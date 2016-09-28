Major rugby trophies visit clubs in county

Junior players across Northumberland had their picture taken with two of the world’s most prestigious rugby union trophies at the weekend.

The Six Nations Championship is an annual international competition involving six European sides – England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

And youngsters at Morpeth Rugby Football Club (RFC) and Ponteland RFC that were playing or training at home on Sunday morning also got to see the Triple Crown trophy covering England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales (it is won if one of these teams defeats the other three during the Six Nations).

The trophies were then taken to the U13 and U14 friendly festivals in North Tyneside during the afternoon. Both events included teams from Northumberland.

Morpeth RFC has been running a successful and vibrant mini and junior section for many years, with players ranging from five to 16.

The club welcomes both boys and girls, who play mixed rugby until the under 12 age group, before the girls embark on their own. Morpeth has teams at both under 13 and under 15 level.

Its chairman of youth rugby, James Richfield, said: “It was great to have the trophies at the club on Sunday.

“Each of our age groups have success each season in one way or another, but the real success is getting young players engaged in playing and enjoying competitive sport and learning about themse-lves, others and rugby values.”

Ponteland RFC also has a thriving section for youngsters.

Chairman of youth, junior and mini rugby Andy Lawson said: “It was great for our young players to have their picture taken with the trophies and this tied in nicely with the club’s 50th anniversary celebrations.”

For more information about both clubs’ offering for children and teenagers, visit www.morpethrfc.co.uk and www.pitchero.com/clubs/ponteland