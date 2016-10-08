Making, baking and growing at the show

Stannington residents have enjoyed another successful Make, Bake, Grow and Show event.

Those who went along were treated to a variety of activities, including the ever popular wacky wheelbarrow race, a best-dressed scarecrow competition, racing ferrets, a huge double decker play bus and a Punch and Judy stand that entertained adults as well as children.

Local county councillor Eileen Armstrong and Viscount Ridley in Stannington Village Hall, where most of the competition categories were judged.

There was also a range of stalls, including displays from Stannington First School, a grand raffle and burger and ice cream vans.

Viscount Ridley opened the show after the Northumberland Scottish Pipes and Drums Band marched from St Mary’s Church to the village hall with the Stannington Ridley Scout Group. A show team spokeswoman said: “After the unpredictable weather over this summer, the show team were watching the weather forecast with crossed fingers.

“Fortunately, the wishing paid off and we started the day with sunshine.

“Record numbers of entries in the men-only competition on the flat bed truck stage (icing a cake) and the ladies-only contest (wiring a three-pin plug) kept the crowd enthralled, while the dog show judge was kept busy sorting man’s best friends into first, second and third places.

The dog show proved popular. The dog in the centre is Pugsley, best in show.

“The auction of produce in The Ridley Arms is always a great treat and a time to get your hands on the prize-winning items. Ranging from a £5 bid for a huge box of vegetables, scones, cakes and quiche, moving up to £100 for the bottle of sloe gin and nearly £300 for the barbecue for 10, the auctioneer was on top form.

“Final totals are not in yet, but just over £1,300 was raised for local groups in the parish.

“The show results tell their own story, with locals Sandra and Roger Dickinson taking the respective shields for most points in the show overall and Grow classes 61 to 69 – a great end to their 40th wedding anniversary year.

“New this year was the Bellway Homes NE Shield for the most points awarded in the children’s section.”