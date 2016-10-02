Missing Northumberland man appeal

Police are appealing for the public’s help over a missing Northumberland man.

Craig Smith, from Ponteland, was last seen near to Blaydon Rugby Club at around 11pm on Friday, September 30, and has made no contact with friends or family since.

He is described as being white, 6ft tall, of muscular build and having short dark hair.

The 38-year-old, whose birthday is tomorrow, was last seen wearing a black long sleeved shirt with piping around the collar, dark blue jeans and brown brogues.

Police and family are concerned for Craig’s welfare and are asking him to make contact with them so they know he is ok.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the police straightaway.

If you have any information to help officers with their inquiries, please contact Northumbria Police on 101 – quoting reference 1369 30/09/16.