More pictures from the Tall Ships Regatta

Blyth is gearing up for another massive day tomorrow when many more thousands of people will flock to the Tall Ships Regatta.

There was plenty to see and do today as these pictures from John Tuttiett Photography show.

Blyth Harbour Master Martin Willis; Tall Ships race director James Stevens; Alan Ferguson, from principal sponsor Fergusons of Blyth;David Hull, Northumbrian Water; Martin Lawler, Port of Blyth; Coun Grant Dave, Northumberland County Council Leader;and Sara Olsson, representing Gothenburg. Picture by John Tuttiett Photography

They include a picture from the opening ceremony of Blyth Harbour Master Martin Willis; Tall Ships race director James Stevens; Alan Ferguson, from principal sponsor Fergusons of Blyth; David Hull, Northumbrian Water; Martin Lawler, Port of Blyth; Coun Grant Dave, Northumberland County Council Leader; and Sara Olsson, representing Gothenburg, the destination of the Tall Ships race.

Also pictured are crowds waiting to board the Dar Mlodziezy and a crew member welcoming people onto the ship; some of the street entertainment; and Alan Ferguson, in his grandfather's 1926 Bean truck. Fergusons is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.

