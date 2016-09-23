Morpeth Olympics story on BBC show

A famous historical sporting event in Morpeth will be featured on Antiques Road Trip this Monday.

The episode, which will be broadcast at 4.30pm on BBC One, includes one of the show’s experts Paul Laidlaw visiting the Town Hall to find out more about the Morpeth Olympics. Runners from across the UK and abroad took part in the games, which started in 1873.

