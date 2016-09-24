Morpeth staff tackle Peaks for good cause

Staff at property advisor Strutt & Parker in Morpeth completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks in a bid to raise money for the Sebastian Coe Charitable Foundation.

The challenge was undertaken along with Strutt & Parker’s Harrogate and Northallerton offices, tackling Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in the Yorkshire Dales.

They walked the 24 miles together and climbed a total of 5,200ft in less than 12 hours earlier this month.

The staff decided to attempt the challenge in the hope of raising a large amount of money for the ‘wonderful cause which in the future will save the lives of those they love’.

The Sebastian Coe Charitable Foundation is raising funds to support Cancer Research UK’s campaign for the Francis Crick Institute, a new state-of-the-art biomedical research institute in the heart of London.

Cancer Research UK has pledged to raise £100million to help complete the Crick, which will see more than 1,250 scientists coming together under one roof to understand the biology of major diseases, such as cancer, that pose the greatest threat to humanity.

Greig Cockburn said: “We wanted to set ourselves a challenge and we all really embraced the challenge of the ambitious walk.

“It was so motivating to know that the money we were raising will be going towards a great cause which will help to beat cancer sooner.”

The staff are hoping to raise around £20,000 as a region.

People can sponsor their fund-raising efforts at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Northern-Region-Struttand Parker

Sebastian Coe set up his Foundation with the ambition of improving physical wellbeing by supporting projects in sport, health, education andscience.

The Foundation has partnered with Cancer Research UK, the world’s leading charity dedicated to beating cancer through research. Visit sebcoe.co.uk