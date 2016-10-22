MP backing campaign about cancer issue

Ian Lavery, the MP for Wansbeck, has pledged his support for a charity campaign seeking better care for those with incurable secondary breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Care believes incomplete data for the number of people with the condition is one of the major barriers to ‘urgently needed improvements’ for this type of care.

Mr Lavery recently attended the charity’s event in Parliament.

He said: “It is important to show my support for the campaign and I am calling on the Government to do more to support women and men affected by incurable breast cancer and make vital improvements to care.”

Secondary breast cancer is breast cancer that has spread to another part of the body. It may have spread when it is diagnosed, or have come back after earlier treatment for primary breast cancer.

For more details about the campaign, visit www.breastcancercare.org.uk/secondary