MP produces summer survey for residents in his constituency

Morpeth’s MP has launched a survey of his constituents to gather views on a range of policy issues.

The summer survey is also seeking further information on more effective ways to champion local causes.

It is available through Ian Lavery’s website and this comes after the recent launch of a Facebook page to further inform constituents of his Parliamentary activities.

The MP for Wansbeck said: “I’ve always been rooted in this community and tried to give a voice in Parliament to the concerns of people in Wansbeck.

“I will continue to ensure that concerns from this part of the world aren’t forgotten, but I want to make sure that every constituent has an opportunity to give me their opinion.

“If there’s an issue close to your heart that I should know about, or if you want to suggest different ways to co-operate with campaign groups locally, I urge you to fill out the survey.

“It doesn’t just concern policies, but also important issues like accessibility and how best to keep constituents updated.”

“While I have my own deeply-held beliefs and views, I am always looking for new ways to engage with the people of Wansbeck.”

To fill out the survey, go to www.ianlavery.org.uk/summersurvey