MP takes on Commando Challenge

Anne-Marie Trevelyan has taken part in the Royal Marines’ Commando Challenge in aid of two charities.

The MP for the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Armed Forces Covenant, was persuaded to sign up to the public event and was joined by fellow MP and ex-commando Johnny Mercer.

The obstacle course was laid out over 10km of hills and involved clambering through tunnels and swimming through muddy ditches at the Royal Marines training course in Devon.

Anne-Marie and Johnny have now raised their target of £1,000 for the events’ official charities – the Royal Marines Charity and the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

She said: “Just a few months ago I struggled to run a hundred yards, but with a bit of training on our Northumberland hills, and with some assistance on the course from Johnny who is already military fit, I made it.

“It was a lot of fun for a good cause and I hope to inspire a bigger team to get involved in next year’s challenge.”

The MPs and others were joined on the course by Hollywood actor and Superman star Henry Cavill, whose brother, Lt Col Nik Cavill MBE, serves in the Royal Marines and offered Anne-Marie some tips at the start of the course.

